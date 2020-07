Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool dogs allowed media room package receiving pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room e-payments fire pit nest technology online portal

Experience expansive living spaces, accent color walls, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy our sparkling pool, "on demand" fitness studio, and many other all-inclusive amenities, all just steps from your door. With one, two, three bedroom home options and an unmatched location near LSU, shopping, and entertainment, The Bradshaw is the perfect place to call your new home in Baton Rouge.