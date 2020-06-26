All apartments in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
Hampton Court Apartments
Hampton Court Apartments

2424 Drusilla Ln · (225) 240-4799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Jefferson - Drusilla

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-47 · Avail. Sep 6

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 10-117 · Avail. Aug 5

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4-41 · Avail. Aug 31

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-7 · Avail. Aug 18

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 8-99 · Avail. Aug 14

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1-16 · Avail. Sep 5

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Court Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Even though we are smack-dab in the middle of the city, we still provide a relaxing atmospherean oasis far from the hustle and bustle of typical city life. Our convenient location still boasts nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include fully equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, and private patios with stunning pool views. Indulge in our resort-style community amenities: take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or take a stroll along our green and flowered areas with your furry best friend, or take advantage of our services such as professional management and 24-hour emergency maintenance. When youre living at Hampton Court, you will never be happier to come home. Schedule your personalized tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500-$1000 refundable based on credit and provide own renters insurance or $125-$250 surity bond based on credit with preferred renters insurance.
Move-in Fees: $75.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 65 lbs and under. No aggressive breeds full blooded or mixed.
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: None available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Court Apartments have any available units?
Hampton Court Apartments has 14 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Court Apartments have?
Some of Hampton Court Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Hampton Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hampton Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Hampton Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hampton Court Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hampton Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
