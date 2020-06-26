Hampton Court Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments online portal package receiving

Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Even though we are smack-dab in the middle of the city, we still provide a relaxing atmospherean oasis far from the hustle and bustle of typical city life. Our convenient location still boasts nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include fully equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, and private patios with stunning pool views. Indulge in our resort-style community amenities: take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or take a stroll along our green and flowered areas with your furry best friend, or take advantage of our services such as professional management and 24-hour emergency maintenance. When youre living at Hampton Court, you will never be happier to come home. Schedule your personalized tour today!