624 North 34th Street - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex located at West End Oaks Apartments at 624 North 34th Street. Conveniently located near Noble Park, Coke Plant, grocery stores, and hospitals. Located on a quiet dead-end street in highly desired West End.



This huge duplex apartment features an open floorplan with very large rooms. Updated bathroom with custom tile surround, new tile in kitchen, fresh paint everywhere, huge walk-in closet in downstairs master bedroom plus a fireplace, beautiful refinished hardwood flooring, lots of storage, central heat and air, and newer windows, washer/dryer hookup. Unit is all electric.



Water, sewer, and trash service included in rent. Rent is $1200 per month with $1200 deposit. Small pets are negotiable with $200 deposit and $25 monthly. $35 application fee covers background and credit check.



Call 270-441-2192 for more information or to schedule a showing.



Apply online at:

https://crocketthoward.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment located at West End Oaks Apartments at 624 North 34th Street.



Conveniently located near Noble Park, Coke Plant, grocery stores, and hospitals. This first floor apartment has new flooring, resh paint, lots of storage, central heat and air, and new windows. Unit is all electric.



Water, sewer, and trash service included in rent. Rent is $595 per month with $595 deposit. Pets are negotiable with $200 deposit and $25 monthly. $35 application fee covers background and credit check.



Call 270-441-2192 for more information or to schedule a showing.



Apply online at:

https://crocketthoward.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp