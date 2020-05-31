All apartments in Paducah
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:50 AM

624 North 34th Street - 1

624 North 34th Street · (270) 441-2192
Location

624 North 34th Street, Paducah, KY 42001
Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex located at West End Oaks Apartments at 624 North 34th Street. Conveniently located near Noble Park, Coke Plant, grocery stores, and hospitals. Located on a quiet dead-end street in highly desired West End.

This huge duplex apartment features an open floorplan with very large rooms. Updated bathroom with custom tile surround, new tile in kitchen, fresh paint everywhere, huge walk-in closet in downstairs master bedroom plus a fireplace, beautiful refinished hardwood flooring, lots of storage, central heat and air, and newer windows, washer/dryer hookup. Unit is all electric.

Water, sewer, and trash service included in rent. Rent is $1200 per month with $1200 deposit. Small pets are negotiable with $200 deposit and $25 monthly. $35 application fee covers background and credit check.

Call 270-441-2192 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Apply online at:
https://crocketthoward.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

