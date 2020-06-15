2429 Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Two Bedrm, Brick Cottage in Mid-Town Paducah - Available Now - $1150.00 inc. utilities and lawn care - Transitioning? Visiting for a Few Months? Looking for a Furnished Home to rent for a few months? Charming Cottage available. Character is everywhere and evident when you enter the screen front porch of this approx. 1800+ sq. foot brick cottage.



Set up originally to house guests during Paducah's famous Quilt Show, this LivePaducahRentals.com property is now open. (Some months are taken. Please check for availability.)



Two bedrooms with hardwood floors, large closets and big windows to let the sun shine in;

Two baths with the main bath featuring mosaic tile flooring and updated vanity and tub-shower;

Large dining area that easily seats eight and smaller breakfast area in kitchen for easy entertaining;

Retro-style kitchen with refrigerator (no ice maker), stove, microwave and double sink. Plus, a shelved pantry under the stairwell and a large utility room with chest style freezer and washer and dryer add to the benefits of this home. A 2nd bath with shower is also located in this area.

A convenient upstairs area with separate ac. Can serve as an office. Utilities and lawn care included. Wi-fi and basic tv included.



Deposit required. Check for Available dates. Call 270-415-5730 and set up your appointment

$65 application and screening fee

$1150 security deposit

$100 additional leasing fee for three month or less short term stay



LivePaducahRentals.com is a service of Moore Real Estate Company

804 N. Lindell, Martin, TN 38237; 731-587-9547 Timothy W. Moore, Principal Broker, Lic. to broker Real Estate in KY and TN. Leslie Haywood-Moore, Lic. to broker real estate in Ky and TN.



(RLNE1858386)