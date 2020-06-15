All apartments in Paducah
Find more places like 2429 Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paducah, KY
/
2429 Monroe Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2429 Monroe Street

2429 Monroe Street · (731) 587-9547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2429 Monroe Street, Paducah, KY 42001
Clay Shire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2429 Monroe Street · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Two Bedrm, Brick Cottage in Mid-Town Paducah - Available Now - $1150.00 inc. utilities and lawn care - Transitioning? Visiting for a Few Months? Looking for a Furnished Home to rent for a few months? Charming Cottage available. Character is everywhere and evident when you enter the screen front porch of this approx. 1800+ sq. foot brick cottage.

Set up originally to house guests during Paducah's famous Quilt Show, this LivePaducahRentals.com property is now open. (Some months are taken. Please check for availability.)

Two bedrooms with hardwood floors, large closets and big windows to let the sun shine in;
Two baths with the main bath featuring mosaic tile flooring and updated vanity and tub-shower;
Large dining area that easily seats eight and smaller breakfast area in kitchen for easy entertaining;
Retro-style kitchen with refrigerator (no ice maker), stove, microwave and double sink. Plus, a shelved pantry under the stairwell and a large utility room with chest style freezer and washer and dryer add to the benefits of this home. A 2nd bath with shower is also located in this area.
A convenient upstairs area with separate ac. Can serve as an office. Utilities and lawn care included. Wi-fi and basic tv included.

Deposit required. Check for Available dates. Call 270-415-5730 and set up your appointment
$65 application and screening fee
$1150 security deposit
$100 additional leasing fee for three month or less short term stay

LivePaducahRentals.com is a service of Moore Real Estate Company
804 N. Lindell, Martin, TN 38237; 731-587-9547 Timothy W. Moore, Principal Broker, Lic. to broker Real Estate in KY and TN. Leslie Haywood-Moore, Lic. to broker real estate in Ky and TN.

(RLNE1858386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Monroe Street have any available units?
2429 Monroe Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2429 Monroe Street have?
Some of 2429 Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paducah.
Does 2429 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 2429 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 2429 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 2429 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 2429 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2429 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2429 Monroe Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Martin, TNMurray, KY
Carbondale, IL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity