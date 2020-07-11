All apartments in La Grange
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

104 West Madison Street - 104

104 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 West Madison Street, La Grange, KY 40031

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Under NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT. Move-In special $200 off security deposit. This 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex is conveniently located on a wooded, quiet lot on Madison Street near downtown LaGrange. It has a spacious family room and eat in area. New laminate flooring and full fresh paint throughout. We have an online resident portal for easy rental payments and maintenance requests. Pets are accepted. There is a $100 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 additional pet rent per month per pet. Call today before this great rental is gone.
This great duplex is conveniently located neat downtown LaGrange

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have any available units?
104 West Madison Street - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Grange, KY.
What amenities does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have?
Some of 104 West Madison Street - 104's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 West Madison Street - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
104 West Madison Street - 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 West Madison Street - 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 West Madison Street - 104 is pet friendly.
Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 104 West Madison Street - 104 offers parking.
Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 West Madison Street - 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have a pool?
No, 104 West Madison Street - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have accessible units?
No, 104 West Madison Street - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 West Madison Street - 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 West Madison Street - 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 West Madison Street - 104 has units with air conditioning.
