104 West Madison Street - 104

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Under NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT. Move-In special $200 off security deposit. This 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex is conveniently located on a wooded, quiet lot on Madison Street near downtown LaGrange. It has a spacious family room and eat in area. New laminate flooring and full fresh paint throughout. We have an online resident portal for easy rental payments and maintenance requests. Pets are accepted. There is a $100 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 additional pet rent per month per pet. Call today before this great rental is gone.

This great duplex is conveniently located neat downtown LaGrange