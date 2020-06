Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

801 W. 3rd St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with privacy fence backyard and shed - OCCUPIED- Will show with approved application and appointment.



Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home completely remodeled two years ago! Property includes a refrigerator, stove, stack-able washer/dryer and microwave. Also, has a privacy fenced in back yard and storage shed. Off street parking is available behind the home.



Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per month per pet. Max of 2.



$375.00 non-refundable move in fee



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com.



(RLNE1913565)