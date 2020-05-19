All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:08 PM

2017 South Elm Street

2017 South Elm Street · (620) 249-5767
Location

2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH- only approve applicant do showings

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants. Property is also on a monthly pest control spraying for tenants convenience. Pet friendly with additional $25 per month. Small dogs only, under 30 lbs.

Call today to schedule a showing! Our office must have an approved application. Applications can only be filled out online. It is $20 to apply. Full rent and deposit must be paid prior to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $495, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 South Elm Street have any available units?
2017 South Elm Street has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2017 South Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 South Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 South Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 South Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 2017 South Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 2017 South Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 2017 South Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 South Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 South Elm Street have a pool?
No, 2017 South Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 South Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 South Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 South Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 South Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 South Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 South Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
