Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large master bedroom with decorative fireplace and master bath. Master bedroom also has its own separate entrance. Property is 2 blocks from Lakeside Park and Elementary.



Limit of 1 pet allowed for $25.00 monthly fee.

No section 8 or Hud



$450.00 non-refundable move in fee



Please note listed availability date. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.



