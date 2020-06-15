All apartments in Pittsburg
102 E. Ford St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

102 E. Ford St

102 East Ford Avenue · (785) 830-0888
Location

102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 102 E. Ford St · Avail. Aug 5

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus!

Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. AC/Heat & Hot water heater are less than 3 years old.

This home features wood floors, wood stove, fenced back yard and an attached garage.

Now leasing for August 2020. Only $1270 a month or $317.50 a person! Deposit Special $200 per person!
Apply online today.

www.cherryhillproperties.net
Office 785-830-0888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 102 E. Ford St have any available units?
102 E. Ford St has a unit available for $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 E. Ford St have?
Some of 102 E. Ford St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E. Ford St currently offering any rent specials?
102 E. Ford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E. Ford St pet-friendly?
No, 102 E. Ford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 102 E. Ford St offer parking?
Yes, 102 E. Ford St does offer parking.
Does 102 E. Ford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 E. Ford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E. Ford St have a pool?
No, 102 E. Ford St does not have a pool.
Does 102 E. Ford St have accessible units?
No, 102 E. Ford St does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E. Ford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E. Ford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E. Ford St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 E. Ford St has units with air conditioning.

