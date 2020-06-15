Amenities

1004 S. Smelter Available 06/22/20 PRE-LEASE Cozy 1 bedroom house near PSU. - Occupied - will show to approved applicant by appointment only.



Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Very close to PSU campus! Has a nice carport and shed included in the property. Stove and Refrigerator included with window Air. $425 per month and $425 deposit. 1 pet allowed at $25.00 additional fee per month. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.



Please note listed availability date. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.



(RLNE1901278)