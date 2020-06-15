All apartments in Pittsburg
1004 S. Smelter

1004 South Smelter Street · (620) 249-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1004 South Smelter Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1004 S. Smelter · Avail. Jun 22

$425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1004 S. Smelter Available 06/22/20 PRE-LEASE Cozy 1 bedroom house near PSU. - Occupied - will show to approved applicant by appointment only.

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Very close to PSU campus! Has a nice carport and shed included in the property. Stove and Refrigerator included with window Air. $425 per month and $425 deposit. 1 pet allowed at $25.00 additional fee per month. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.

Please note listed availability date. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.

(RLNE1901278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S. Smelter have any available units?
1004 S. Smelter has a unit available for $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1004 S. Smelter currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S. Smelter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S. Smelter pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S. Smelter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 1004 S. Smelter offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S. Smelter does offer parking.
Does 1004 S. Smelter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 S. Smelter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S. Smelter have a pool?
No, 1004 S. Smelter does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S. Smelter have accessible units?
No, 1004 S. Smelter does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S. Smelter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 S. Smelter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 S. Smelter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 S. Smelter does not have units with air conditioning.
