Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Maize, KS with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Maize

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Ridge
1 Unit Available
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3825 sqft
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.
Results within 5 miles of Maize
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 10 miles of Maize
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
329 N Hoover Ave
329 North Hoover Road, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$855
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
1127 N Richmond Ave
1127 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$905
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
1923 n. Burns
1923 Burns Avenue, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1754 sqft
This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1748 N. Hillside - 201
1748 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
775 sqft
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available.

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maize, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maize renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

