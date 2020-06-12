/
2 bedroom apartments
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maize, KS
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Maize
1 Unit Available
4134 Manchester Ct
4134 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community +55 yrs - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit with a view of the water is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$789
940 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.
1 Unit Available
8700 W. University Unit A
8700 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
8700 W. University Unit A Available 08/03/20 ` - ` (RLNE2726407)
1 Unit Available
311 N. Evergreen Ln.
311 N Evergreen Ln, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
Over 1200 Square feet of Living Space, Attached Garage, Huge Finished Recreation Room in Basement with Additional Storage, Nice Quiet Residential Neighborhood, Washer/Dryer Connections, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, All Appliances Included, and ALL
1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1327 n woodland
1327 Woodland Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 CUTE 2BR BRICK DUPLEX CLOSE TO RIVER IN RIVERSIDE - Property Id: 300053 Cute brick duplex in the heart of Riverside close to the river offstreet parking central heat with window AC very quiet must see Apply at TurboTenant:
South Central
1 Unit Available
511 E. Indianapolis
511 E Indianapolis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
1100 sqft
511 E. Indianapolis - Property Id: 293278 511 E. Indianapolis Wichita,KS Rent: $ 595.00 Deposit:$595.
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
- Upstairs unit 2 bedroom 1 bathroom $895 rent $700 deposit $35 application fee per adult (RLNE5636397)
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1119 S. Saint Clair
1119 South Saint Clair Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
854 sqft
1119 S. Saint Clair Available 07/31/20 South West Area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2615705)
South Central
1 Unit Available
504 W Pawnee St
504 West Pawnee Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice, cozy home for rent. 2 bedrooms plus 1. New flooring, paint and blinds. Hardwood floors & carpet in the house. Stove included. Prefer no pet, if approved for a pet, pet rent and deposit will be added. Non smokers (RLNE2122843)
Power
1 Unit Available
1514 East 17th Street N - 1514-104
1514 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$499
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, New Paint, New Carpets, Spacious Closets! BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX
Power
1 Unit Available
1510 East 17th Street N
1510 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
760 sqft
ONLY a $300 Security Deposit! Application Fees are $25 Call today to view an apartment! (316) 265-9463 Amenities Include: Plenty of Parking Laundry Facility On-site Management and Maintenance Open Recreational Area Basketball Hoop Newer
Delano
1 Unit Available
2114 West Burton Street
2114 West Burton Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
929 sqft
This adorable 2BR has been COMPLETELY remodeled.
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1213 Jackson
1213 N Jackson Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
Riverside Duplex - (RLNE5778999)
Matlock Heights
1 Unit Available
2356 N. Prince
2356 Prince Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
Adorable home with 2 bedrooms and a den. - Property Id: 265379 2356 N. Prince ?Wichita, KS Rent: $ 725.00 ?Deposit: $725.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas electricity, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1748 N. Hillside - 201
1748 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
775 sqft
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available.
South Central
1 Unit Available
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to