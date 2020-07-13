Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS with pool

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
Haysville
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Benjamin Hills
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 1
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
500 sqft
All you pay is electric! Only $495 per month and FULLY remodeled! Pool, Gym, AWESOME clubhouse! Close to shopping, transit and in a great neighborhood! Call us at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing today!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
3800 E. 16th - 109
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
Studio
$495
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This efficiency studio apartment is A SHORT WALK FROM WSU! Super-fast WiFi, Pool, on-site laundry! Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water and trash fee.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2250 Oliver - 1
2250 S Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
First Month's Free! Move-in Special! 2 BR Apartment For Rent. Ashley Lane Apartments. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with swimming pool, coin-op W/D, meeting room. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Zoul Properties.

