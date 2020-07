Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

COMING SOON! 3 bed home in Derby - 3 bed

1 bath

No basement

Central air

Washer/dryer hook ups in kitchen

1,050 SQFT

Derby schools

Small dogs negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn



850.00 rent

700.00 deposit

35.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable



Call for showings! 316-260-2288



IN ORDER TO HOLD A PROPERTY WE REQUIRE FULL DEPOSIT AND APPLICATIONS



Apply online at www.wichitarentals.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5881313)