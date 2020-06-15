Amenities
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement
PRE-LEASING NOW
Rent: $2,100/mth
Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee)
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second
Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet
Beautiful open floor plan with wood floors and carpet bedrooms. Mounted fireplace in dining room. 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom on main floor. MASTER BEDROOM has a private bathroom with two vanities and a walk in closet.
KITCHEN comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and a center island.
The BASEMENT holds 2 bedrooms and 1 full size BATHROOM. The FAMILY ROOM is huge and comes with a wet bar. BASEMENT walks out to the backyard with a patio and upstairs deck.
You will love the 3 CAR GARAGE with electric garage doors.
Inside the home has a separate LAUNDRY ROOM with washer and dryer hook ups. The cabinet and shelf will hold all your laundry goods and anything extra.
Derby School District
Close to shopping
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals
Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290
(RLNE5820756)