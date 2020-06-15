All apartments in Derby
Derby, KS
2225 E Birchwood Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2225 East Birchwood Court · (316) 290-9290
Location

2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS 67037

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2225 E Birchwood Ct · Avail. Jul 7

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement

PRE-LEASING NOW

Rent: $2,100/mth
Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee)
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second
Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet

Beautiful open floor plan with wood floors and carpet bedrooms. Mounted fireplace in dining room. 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom on main floor. MASTER BEDROOM has a private bathroom with two vanities and a walk in closet.
KITCHEN comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and a center island.
The BASEMENT holds 2 bedrooms and 1 full size BATHROOM. The FAMILY ROOM is huge and comes with a wet bar. BASEMENT walks out to the backyard with a patio and upstairs deck.
You will love the 3 CAR GARAGE with electric garage doors.
Inside the home has a separate LAUNDRY ROOM with washer and dryer hook ups. The cabinet and shelf will hold all your laundry goods and anything extra.
Derby School District
Close to shopping

https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290

(RLNE5820756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have any available units?
2225 E Birchwood Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have?
Some of 2225 E Birchwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 E Birchwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2225 E Birchwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 E Birchwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 E Birchwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2225 E Birchwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 E Birchwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have a pool?
No, 2225 E Birchwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2225 E Birchwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 E Birchwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 E Birchwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 E Birchwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
