Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement



PRE-LEASING NOW



Rent: $2,100/mth

Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee)

Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second

Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet



Beautiful open floor plan with wood floors and carpet bedrooms. Mounted fireplace in dining room. 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom on main floor. MASTER BEDROOM has a private bathroom with two vanities and a walk in closet.

KITCHEN comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and a center island.

The BASEMENT holds 2 bedrooms and 1 full size BATHROOM. The FAMILY ROOM is huge and comes with a wet bar. BASEMENT walks out to the backyard with a patio and upstairs deck.

You will love the 3 CAR GARAGE with electric garage doors.

Inside the home has a separate LAUNDRY ROOM with washer and dryer hook ups. The cabinet and shelf will hold all your laundry goods and anything extra.

Derby School District

Close to shopping



https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



Real Property Management First Choice

Kim@RPMKS.com

316-290-9290



(RLNE5820756)