Clyde, KS
620 Broadway Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

620 Broadway Street

620 Broadway Ave · (785) 446-2400
Location

620 Broadway Ave, Clyde, KS 66938

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
MANY STYLES AVAILABLE!!!
PAID UTILITIES!
FREE INTERNET IN COMMUNITY ROOM!
FREE USE OF GYM AND PLAYGROUND!
COVERED PARKING -FREE!
WE BEAT EVERYONE ELSE ON PRICING!

We are a newly remodeled moderate income apartment and loft space in Clyde Kansas! We are perfect for seniors on a fixed income, many families with one working member, and single parents - but all are welcome! Huge units, free utilities, and everything in new conditions with the beauty of a restored historic building. The full time on site manager can walk you through the easy application process.

WE WILL BEAT ANY OTHER ADVERTISED LEASE ON A COMPARABLE APARTMENT!!

DON'T WAIT- ONLY 2 APARTMENTS LEFT!
(785) 446-2400

Clyde Lofts is a gorgeous building featuring 16 spacious apartments.

This project is for moderate income individuals and famliies, the on site manager is available to provide a tour and easy move in details!

The project has modern interiors and delightful social lounge areas! It provides an onsite gym, which is used as a fitness center for the residents. Clyde Lofts also has an onsite auditorium with a stage. The auditorium is a great way to entertain all of your guests!

Elk Creek Townhomes offer villa style living, access to all amenities at Clyde Apartments, and are just blocks from downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

