Simonton Lake, IN
26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A

26154 Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

26154 Rogers Road, Simonton Lake, IN 46514

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gas and Electric are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have any available units?
26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simonton Lake, IN.
What amenities does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have?
Some of 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A currently offering any rent specials?
26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A pet-friendly?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simonton Lake.
Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A offer parking?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A does not offer parking.
Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have a pool?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A does not have a pool.
Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have accessible units?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A does not have accessible units.
Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 26154 Rogers Road - A, Apt. A does not have units with air conditioning.
