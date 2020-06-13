Apartment List
/
IN
/
goshen
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goshen, IN

Finding an apartment in Goshen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807
1375 Park 33 Blvd, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777 **AVAILABLE 8/20/2020** Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 The Willows
207 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1456 sqft
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710 Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
46 Winchester Trails Lot #46
46 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
1216 sqft
Unit Lot #46 Available 06/20/20 2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438 Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00 Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Winchester Trl Lot #191
191 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1216 sqft
BEAUTIFUL New 2020 Champion Home Coming SOON - Property Id: 284171 This BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Home is coming to the Winchester Trails Community SOON! Home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
Results within 5 miles of Goshen
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$682
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$888
1104 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$598
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1200 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Tipton Area
1 Unit Available
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
Results within 10 miles of Goshen

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 E Chicago St
315 East Chicago Street, Syracuse, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1392 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - Next to Syracuse Lake - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Syracuse next to Syracuse Lake could be yours for you to enjoy for summers on the lake! Property comes with stove, refrigerator.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Impact
1 Unit Available
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Goshen, IN

Finding an apartment in Goshen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Goshen 2 BedroomsGoshen 3 Bedrooms
Goshen Apartments with ParkingGoshen Dog Friendly Apartments
Goshen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INSouth Bend, INKalamazoo, MIMishawaka, IN
Elkhart, INHuntington, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Wabash, INPlymouth, INPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHuntington University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne