Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Goshen, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goshen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Tulip Blvd*
134 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1193 sqft
134 Tulip Blvd* Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Gardens! - Newer Main Level - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo! It is furnished with a microwave, dishwasher, 1-car attached garage, and has a washer/dryer hook-up. Tenant pays utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 New Street*
214 New Street, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
1472 sqft
214 New Street* Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Single Family Home In Goshen! - This 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers a large Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The home still has the original moldings and tall ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Tulip Blvd
158 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1507 sqft
158 Tulip Blvd Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Condo Overlooking Pond! - Enjoy living here and not having the responsibility of mowing the yard! This beautiful condo overlooks a pond with a fountain. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Redspire Blvd.*
128 Redspire Boulevard, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2770 sqft
128 Redspire Blvd.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 1/2 River Avenue
408 1/2 River Ave, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Nice River View Single Family Home Available in Goshen - • 2-Bedroom Single Family Home • 1-Bathroom • River View • Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name • Refrigerator • Gas Oven/Range • Gas Furnace •
Results within 1 mile of Goshen

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
65719 SR 15*
65719 Indiana Highway 15, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Goshen
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 10 miles of Goshen

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hayden
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital. It is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up (electric), an unfinished basement, and 2-car detached garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57081 CR 35
57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
57081 CR 35 Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury! Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Goshen, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goshen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

