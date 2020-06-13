Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN with balcony

7 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$713
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$599
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
3 Units Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
Downtown Evansville
90 Units Available
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
Studio
$999
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Kathleen - Jeannette
3 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

Wheeler
1 Unit Available
411 Southeast 3rd Street
411 Southeast 3rd Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
675 sqft
*Free Rent Special! 1st full month free with a 14 month lease! What a great brownstone with your own covered front porch! This updated upstairs apartment has BRAND NEW flooring and FRESH paint! Both bathrooms have walk-in showers! Convenient

Culver
1 Unit Available
1208 Southeast 1st Street
1208 SE 1210 First St, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
425 sqft
Temporary price drop! Get it while it's hot! What a great view of the Ohio River in beautiful downtown Evansville! These completely remodeled, well-planned studio apartments include stainless steel appliances - the refrigerator, stove, and

University South
1 Unit Available
705 Runnymede Ave
705 Runnymede Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, offers an unfinished basement, and a carport.

Culver
1 Unit Available
33 Madison Avenue
33 Madison Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
The full interior and exterior renovation at 33 Madison Avenue is another outstanding investment in the Haynie's Corner Art District by Comfort Homes.
1 Unit Available
7700 Meridian Avenue
7700 Meridian Avenue, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
This home is conveniently located on the east side on a large corner lot. Attached 1 ½ car garage for easy access into the home. Also offers 2 large bedrooms and eat-in kitchen with amply cabinetry and counter space with all appliances included.
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.

1 Unit Available
8477 Countrywood Court
8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office.

1 Unit Available
5111 Kenwood Court
5111 Kenwood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2068 sqft
Located in a convenient Newburgh location, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level duplex offers 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, large great room and eat-in kitchen on the main level.

1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Evansville

1 Unit Available
10503 Hillview Drive
10503 Hillview Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1115 sqft
Modern Home in Wooded Setting - This is a 1-2 bedroom 1115 SF home sitting on a 4 acre lot. There is a fully furnished updated kitchen with corian counter tops. The spacious master bedroom is on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Evansville, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Evansville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

