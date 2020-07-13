/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Willowbrook, IL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Willowbrook
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
829 South Monroe Street
829 South Monroe Street, Hinsdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1160 sqft
Totally renovated! Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 baths ranch, 2 fabulous newer kitchen and baths, best location near ALL schools, walk to The Community House. Good credit a must. Pets may be acceptable with pet deposit. Av Must use lessor's lease.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
Results within 5 miles of Willowbrook
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
10 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,769
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4205 MAIN Street
4205 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1396 sqft
Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5152 Fairview Avenue
5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
498 sqft
Current promotion $500 off first months rent! This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit on the 2nd floor, with 1 parking space included and pets are allowed! Kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite counters.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Run
535 Brookside Drive
535 Brookside Drive, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Owner requires good job and a good credit score of 600-700 to qualify. One pet limit.
Results within 10 miles of Willowbrook
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1240 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
28 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
