Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

RENT TO OWN: BRAND NEW REHAB 3 beds, 1 bath

1702 E. Poplar, West Frankfort



Monthly Payment: $750 (includes real estate taxes and insurance)



Everything new in this beautiful 3 bedroom home! New kitchen, roof, siding, and plumbing just to name a few of the many upgrades! This home has a basement and even has a storage shed on the huge lot. Close to schools and everything in town.



CALL or txt 618-218-0251 for an appointment!