Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

98 Apartments for rent in Wauconda, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wauconda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
667 West LIBERTY Street
667 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet community with a finished basement. Near schools, lakes & shopping. Second floor in unit full laundry. Patio with privacy fence. Lots of closet space. 2 parking spaces in front of your door.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Wauconda

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
Results within 5 miles of Wauconda
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Park
122 Beauteau St
122 Beauteau Street, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedroom house with 2 baths located within walking distance to the lake and downtown. (RLNE4165758)

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Cherokee Drive
1312 Cherokee, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1082 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake Beach!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Autumn Court
508 Autumn Court, Round Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2748 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1788 South MARK Lane
1788 Mark Lane, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1488 sqft
Great three bedroom pond side home has 9'ceilings, neutral carpeting and English basement! Great price for this move in ready rental.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Great 1st floor with no stairs to climb. 2 Bedroom with 2 full baths including master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Brand new flooring thru-out entire unit. Brand new Fridge installed 3 months ago.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardner Terrace
1039 Heather Court
1039 Heather Court, Fox River Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4097 sqft
Move In Ready home backing to Forest Preserve in Barrington School District! This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/8! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Fairlawn Drive
317 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Bright, clean, and updated - completely move-in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a double lot and has been completely renovated including all new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, newly insulated, brand

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wauconda
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wauconda, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wauconda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

