3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Troy, IL
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
34 ARBOR SPRINGS
34 Arbor Spring, Troy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1976 sqft
Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator,
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Troy
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 East Alton Street
321 East Alton Street, Marine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1596 sqft
Charming home with gazebo in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 28616 Comfortable home in quiet neighborhood. Charming, well-maintained. Highly desirable features. Open floor plan, gazebo, garage, asphalt drive, fenced back yard, near park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1493 Schwarz Meadow
1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1493 Schwarz Meadow Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE3220422)
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 North SMILEY Street
600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1013 EDGEWOOD Drive
1013 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Timber Creek Estates Subdivision, 14 x 14 Living Room, 14 x 14 Dining Room, 19 x 16 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Dishwasher, Center Island, Pantry Storage and Built In Desk Area, Adjacent Breakfast Area Provides Back Yard
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6115 Staunton Road
6115 Staunton Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1499 sqft
If farmhouse living is your vibe, this is the perfect location for you. This single family home holds 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath. Living room offers new carpeting, beautiful natural light and a large area for gatherings.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
207 PERRYMAN Street
207 Perryman St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Lebanon, 24 x 16 Living Room, 16 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher, 15 x 12 Main Floor Master Bedroom with Walk
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1201 LOBLOLLY Court
1201 Loblolly Court, O'Fallon, IL
Cul de Sac Home in Pine Meadows, Foyer Entry Opens to 24 x 14 Living Room, Brick Hearth Gas Fireplace and Coffered Ceiling, 18 x 9 Kitchen Includes Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator and Pantry
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.
