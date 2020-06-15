Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

213 W. Vine Street Available 08/07/20 Great 3-bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Tolono available for August! - Available in August!



This great three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse is a great find in Tolono! The home has a large living room and eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave on the first floor. The second floor has a master suite with full bath, and two additional bedrooms along with a separate full bath. The home has a backyard with a patio that is great for entertaining, as well as a one car attached garage. Finally this home features unfinished basement for plenty of storage, or spare living space. $40 monthly utility fee covers sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal.



This home won't last long so contact us today!



(RLNE5798968)