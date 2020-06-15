All apartments in Tolono
Tolono, IL
213 W. Vine Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

213 W. Vine Street

213 W Vine St · (217) 394-1864
Location

213 W Vine St, Tolono, IL 61880

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 W. Vine Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
213 W. Vine Street Available 08/07/20 Great 3-bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Tolono available for August! - Available in August!

This great three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse is a great find in Tolono! The home has a large living room and eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave on the first floor. The second floor has a master suite with full bath, and two additional bedrooms along with a separate full bath. The home has a backyard with a patio that is great for entertaining, as well as a one car attached garage. Finally this home features unfinished basement for plenty of storage, or spare living space. $40 monthly utility fee covers sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal.

This home won't last long so contact us today!

(RLNE5798968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 W. Vine Street have any available units?
213 W. Vine Street has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 W. Vine Street have?
Some of 213 W. Vine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 W. Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 W. Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 W. Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 W. Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 W. Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 213 W. Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 213 W. Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 W. Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 W. Vine Street have a pool?
No, 213 W. Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 W. Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 213 W. Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 W. Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 W. Vine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 W. Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 W. Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
