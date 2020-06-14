Apartment List
/
IL
/
springfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trevi Gardens
6 Units Available
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$771
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
Old Aristocracy Hill
41 Units Available
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
2 Bed House Section 8 Only!! - Two bed 1 bath house with large yard, washer / dryer hook ups, hard floors, lots of storage, and more. (RLNE5698231)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harrison Park
1 Unit Available
305 Thames River Rd
305 Thames River Road, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3500 sqft
4-Bed, 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 293192 4-bed, 3-bath single-family home on West-side Springfield.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2802 Findley Dr
2802 Findley Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269 Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Oak Ridge
1 Unit Available
1228 North Patton Street
1228 North Patton Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1059 sqft
Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Historic West Side
1 Unit Available
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4035 Oakbrook Ct
4035 Oakbrook Court, Sangamon County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
West-side duplex with huge fenced-in backyard - Property Id: 211179 Nice 2-bed, 2-bath, West-side duplex in a great neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
339 Pintail Drive
339 Pintail Drive, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1540 sqft
Beautiful, Brand-new Duplex at 339 Pintail in Sherman, IL - This gorgeous duplex was just built in the fall of 2017.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
465 W Quail Roost Ct
465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Springfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 3 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Decatur, ILChatham, IL
Pekin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Springfield