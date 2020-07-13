Apartment List
/
IL
/
silvis
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Silvis, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Silvis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
304 8th street
304 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Silvis house for rent - Property Id: 240140 Updated 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Close to park and school. New flooring, recently painted rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Silvis
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
$
6 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$752
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 11th Ave.
1524 11th Avenue, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage - Hurry Up! This home was freshly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Silvis
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 4th st
710 4th Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$820
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 and possible 3 bed room house - Property Id: 278601 The house has been updated in 2017 with new shower, central air conditioner, new carpet, new heating system, front parking lot, and many others.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 17th Ave
722 17th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
3 bedroom East Moline House - 3 bed 2 bath home in East Moline available now for rent and pet friendly. New paint throughout the whole house and the stove and fridge are included. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5102 25th Ave Ct # 301
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Condo 2 bedroom 2 bathroom virtual tour available - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Laminate flooring in the spacious living room , which continues down the hall and into both bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Silvis
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
19 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
232 5th St. E
232 5th St E, Milan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch House in Quiet Neighborhood - This spacious home in Milan IL has done renovation and is now in great move in condition. Your furry friends are also welcome.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
943 22nd St.
943 22nd Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1568 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2532 East Street
2532 East Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
2532 East Street Available 07/15/20 QUIET PROPERTY - HUGE GARAGE! - Good luck finding another property in this area with this much space! The house is bursting with character. The lot includes a MASSIVE 3 car garage, a rarity in this neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Silvis, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Silvis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University