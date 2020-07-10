/
apartments with washer dryer
32 Apartments for rent in Savoy, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
901 Hartwell Drive
901 Hartwell Drive, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
Leasing for July-$765!! 2 bedroom, one bath Townhome. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Great storage in spacious bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Attached Car Port.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
87 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
14 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
17 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 10 and 12 month leases available! ONE SEMESTER AVAILABLE AT $1550! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Scottsdale
1412 Scottsdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1412 Scottsdale Available 09/15/20 Nice 3 Bedroom - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has all appliances including washer and dryer plus a fenced yard and garage. Lawn care is included with rent. Pet Friendly. Available September 15 (RLNE2036748)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/10/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
208 W. Washington
208 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
208 W.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
212 W. Washington
212 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$924
212 W.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
204 North Neil Street #B
204 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 gift card leasing special! Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - Available Now! Tour, apply and sign your lease within 48 hours and receive a $200 gift card at move-in! This 4-bed, 4.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Trails Drive
1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Leasing for NOW $1195! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath. Two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Eat in kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 --10 and 12 month leases available. Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom! 10 month lease also available. THIS is the very last one! Super fast fiber optic internet, trash, sewer and recycling included in the rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1827 Parkdale
1827 Parkdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Available for July! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for July! This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
404 W. Springfield
404 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
404 W. Springfield Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5765151)