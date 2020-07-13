Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Savoy, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Savoy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Hartwell Drive
901 Hartwell Drive, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
A Available 07/27/20 Leasing for July-$765!! 2 bedroom, one bath Townhome. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Great storage in spacious bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Attached Car Port.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
102 Essex Lane - 3
102 Essex Lane, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor Condo in Savoy. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan. Garage connected to condo. All appliance included. Unit 4 school district,
Results within 1 mile of Savoy

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 South 1st Street
2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Available NOW! -$1190 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room and a family room and a dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. 3 nice sized bedrooms have great storage space.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bolten Field
708 S Ashton Ln
708 Ashton Ln S, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1872 sqft
708 S Ashton Ln Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Tri-Level - This Tri-Level has it All - 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, big family room, laundry and full bath downstairs. On main floor is the living room, kitchen and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Savoy
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
10 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
14 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
84 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1411 Honeysuckle Lane
1411 Honeysuckle Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1082 sqft
3/1 with fenced back yard, 1.5 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 W. Kirby #Up
810 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedroom available asap! - This listing will not last long! Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom unit! Gorgeous wood laminate floors and plentiful sunshine make this place feel like home! Set up your tour today.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 10 and 12 month leases available! ONE SEMESTER AVAILABLE AT $1550! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland Ridge
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 S Mattis, Unit E
2003 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2003 S Mattis, Unit E Available 08/15/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Double Balconies! - Two bedroom, One bathroom unit located close to business, shopping and restaurants. Front and Back balconies! Onsite Parking available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Scottsdale
1412 Scottsdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1412 Scottsdale Available 09/15/20 Nice 3 Bedroom - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has all appliances including washer and dryer plus a fenced yard and garage. Lawn care is included with rent. Pet Friendly. Available September 15 (RLNE2036748)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Cureton
2207 Cureton Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
New property available now! - This beautiful corner home has all you need! With a fenced in back yard, attached 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors, you will feel right at home! Call us today to set up a tour! (RLNE5896516)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
604 East Harding Drive
604 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Brand NEW construction . 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open concept living room, dining and kitchen. Easy care, wood like floors EVERYWHERE and perfect lighting accents. Top of the line appliances in the gourmet kitchen along with 2 pantries.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Glenoak
2303 Glenoak Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
2303 Glenoak Available 09/15/20 Spacious 3Bed/2Bath - Located off Mattis Ave in Champaign this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home has hardwood floors, fireplace, attached one car garage, spacious kitchen and dining room, and fully fenced backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Savoy, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Savoy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

