1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rock Island, IL
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Douglas Park
1 Unit Available
1312 9th St
1312 9th Street, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
665 sqft
Move in Ready.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Island
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
1 of 90
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
821 28th Street
821 28th Street, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$800
790 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom home - Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680117)
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1108 N Gaines St.
1108 North Gaines Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
636 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Home | Updated | Pet Friendly - This home in Davenport is NOW ready to be occupied. Spacious living room and updated. Comes up with 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 On and 1 Off street parking spot available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Downtown Davenport
1 Unit Available
400 N. Main St. - 310
400 North Main Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Very large, luxury 1 bedroom/1 bath unit Downtown Davenport in our Executive Square Building with FREE UTILITIES! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike path, library, ballpark and museum. No pets or smoking. Address: 400 Main St.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Rockview Estates
1 Unit Available
3530 34TH Street
3530 34th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
Really nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Convenient central location in Rock View subdivision. Appliances included. 1 reserved off street parking space included. Available June 1. Illinois Executive Order Prohibits showing of tenant occupied properties.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.
Results within 10 miles of Rock Island
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$740
624 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
26 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.