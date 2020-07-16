Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Pekin, IL with garages

1 Unit Available
North of Broadway
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
2433 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2 in Pekin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7118 S Washington St
7118 South Washington Street, Bartonville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
3 Bedroom house Bartonville Nicely remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath house for rent. New stainless steel appliances, freshly painted grey walls, new floors, etc. Includes detached 1.5 stall garage and partially fenced in the back yard.

1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. Updated full bathroom. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.
5 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
3 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.

1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.

1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.

1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall

1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.

1 Unit Available
Biltmore Heights
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.

1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.

1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 Unit Available
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.

1 Unit Available
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR in McDowell Place subdivision. Refinished hardwood, full basement, 1-car garage. Great value. Available May 2017 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr
4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1014 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.

1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2715 West Newman Parkway
2715 West Newman Parkway, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2187 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and updated split level home. 2-car attached garage, open floor plan, finished lower level rec room, breakfast bar, deck, large room sizes, master suite. Washer/dryer included.

1 Unit Available
1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1308 East Fairoaks Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
3 Bedroom House for RENT This is a nicely updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath house for rent. Laundry set up in the basement. The basement does not leak water. Includes a 1.5 stall detached garage. Located on a dead-end street.

1 Unit Available
3825 N Faber Ave
3825 North Faber Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BR Peoria Heights - Property Id: 89746 3825 N Faber) 3BR house w/d hookups detached garage Newly remodeled, new bathroom, new kitchen, all new floorings, large living room, quite neighborhood, 3 BR house with 2 1/2 car garage, large fence-in yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pekin, IL

Pekin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

