2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:31 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pekin, IL
1 Unit Available
1416 Peoria St
1416 Peoria Street, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
All new construction! This is your chance to move into a brand new duplex. Schedule your walk-through today. Call Jerri - 309.360.9453 All new construction! This is your chance to move into a brand new duplex. Schedule your walk-through today.
1 Unit Available
North of Broadway
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
2433 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
Results within 5 miles of Pekin
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp
1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
139 Shadoway Dr. - A
139 Shadoway Drive, East Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom house East Peoria Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom house on a quiet dead-end street in East Peoria. This is a smaller house with no garage or basement, approximately 700 sq. ft. ideal for a single person or a couple.
Results within 10 miles of Pekin
Verified
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Verified
3 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
3803 N Knoxville Ave.
3803 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex For Lease - This is a well maintained, super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit for lease. Centrally located to everything!! Private patio area off living room. Nicely appointed kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.
1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Heights
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.
1 Unit Available
Lexington Hills
3438 W Villa Ridge Unit G
3438 Villa Rdge, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo For Lease - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo for lease. Close to dining, shopping, I-74 and MORE! Well maintained unit. Large room sizes throughout. *Refer to property information regarding pets.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Peoria
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1416 sqft
Twin Towers condo. Third floor of the East Tower, in the heart of Peoria's central business district. Walking distance to restaurants, warehouse district, hospitals, and the riverfront. Large living room windows have views of downtown and the river.
1 Unit Available
Weaverridge
4507 TALLGRASS Street
4507 N Tallgrass Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1361 sqft
4507 TALLGRASS Street
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.