Apartment List
/
IL
/
murphysboro
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Murphysboro, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murphysboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
711-C S. Poplar St
711 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 711 South Poplar St.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
513-1 S. Ash St
513 S Ash St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1064 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this apartment with 2 large bedrooms, an over-sized bathroom, and a large living room located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
701 S. James St
701 South James Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2155 sqft
Newly remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
510-8 S. Poplar St
510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
748 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!! Energy-efficient 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
606-5 W. College St
606 W College St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Located in the heart of Carbondale, within walking distance to both Campus andt the downtown amentieis and entertainment. - off street parking - NO pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
606 W. College St - House
606 West College Street, Carbondale, IL
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
2863 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! 8 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located right on Main Street. Perfect location for college students for both the University and the many amenities of downtown Carbondale.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
707 S. Poplar St - House
707 South Poplar Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2214 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! - 5 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ($300 per room / $1500 total) - Off street parking This house is great for large groups or organizations.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1713 West Sunset
1713 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
619 S. Wedgewood
619 South Wedgewood Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
619 S. Wedgewood Available 08/03/20 Cute home on Wedgewood in Carbondale, just ,minutes from SIU! Available 8/3/20. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area.
Results within 10 miles of Murphysboro

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
317-2 E. Mill St
317 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
672 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
319-1 E. Mill St
319 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive
609 East Campus Drive, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
609 E Campus Drive Available 08/13/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street
703 South Wall Street, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street Available 08/13/20 Ideally Located 2 Bedrooms with Large Deck and Walk In Closet - Across the street from SIU campus, close to the Rec Center and only a few steps away from entertainment, shopping & dining,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Harmoney Ln
1101 Harmony Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
1101 Harmoney Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, available 8/1/20! - Beautiful, 3br/2bth. Carbondale, 1600/mo. Very nice newer home 1800 sq. ft. plus 900sq. basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
321-1 E. Mill St
321 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Murphysboro, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murphysboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Girardeau, MOJackson, MO
Carbondale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University