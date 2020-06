Amenities

some paid utils microwave carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Two Bedroom One Bath - Property Id: 94677



Move in Ready! Non smoking unit. Very spacious apartment both bedrooms have large closets. Kitchen has area large enough for table and chairs. Large living room as well. Apartment is a must see! Call today! $550.00 security deposit required at move in. $45.00 application fee required prior to move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94677

Property Id 94677



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824717)