1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
Results within 5 miles of McHenry
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1350 N. Madison St.
1350 North Madison Street, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,645
820 sqft
Available 06/27/20 EXTRA BIG 1BED IN THE HEART OF WEST LOOP! WHOA!!! - Property Id: 256211 WEST LOOP! LUX+STYLISH 1BED, 1BATH! EXTRA BIG! WITH BALCONY! 10 FT CEILINGS Oversized windows Track lighting SS apps Grey cabinetry QUARTZ countertops Plank
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
430 Cunat Boulevard
430 Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 Cunat Boulevard in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
410 Cunat Boulevard
410 Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
First floor condo unit with full size washer and dryer, and 1 car garage near unit available now. Close to Wisconsin border and Fox Lake train station. Easy access to Route 12 and Route 31. Pets negotiable with extra security deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom studio style condo on the 3rd floor, very clean with Vaulted ceilings in bedroom and family room. Balcony with glass sliding doors from family room and bedroom. New washer and dryer in unit. Large walk-in closet in bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Randall Hill at The Villages
1 Unit Available
1661 Carlemont Drive
1661 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1661 Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
