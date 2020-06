Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

800 E. Pierce Available 07/01/20 MUST SEE 2-Bedroom Residential away from campus. - This is a great property for a residential tenant or a couple of students who would prefer to be away from campus. This house offers a HUGE living space with a large updated kitchen and a basement.



(RLNE1854795)