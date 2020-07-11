/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:22 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 N Prairie
104 North Prairie Avenue, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
104 N Prairie Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom house - great location! Also great location and layout for an office! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house will be available soon. This home has a great and unique floorplan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
727 W Calhoun St
727 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1220 sqft
727 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE2619906)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 N Campbell St
700 North Campbell Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
670 sqft
700 N Campbell St - Located in a great location, our Campbell Street Duplexes are in a residential area, not far from downtown Macomb. These duplexes make a great home! Free off street parking, and pets welcome! (RLNE2246514)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Charles
306 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 bedroom house. - (RLNE1854830)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 W. Jackson
1742 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Cozy 3 Bedroom Family House! - This small 3 bedroom house offers a very practical floor plan. Washer and dryer included right off the kitchen. A nice front deck, and a huge backyard to be used. (RLNE1854833)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Chandler
418 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
You'll be sorry if you don't snag this 3 Bedroom DEAL! - This darling house has been recently renovated and remodeled. Fresh paint, full bathroom, and full kitchen remodel giving this house some serious modern flair.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 W. Washington
221 West Washington Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$695
Spacious 1 bedroom house. Utilities included! - (RLNE1854711)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 N Ward St
215 North Ward Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
915 sqft
215 N Ward St - This cute three bedroom duplex is located 2 blocks from Western Illinois University with Go West bus stops nearby. (RLNE1829121)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 W. Jackson #3
1718 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This apartment gives you the option to decide which of 2 rooms you want to be a living room or a bedroom. That's pretty neat! Also has a nice sized kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 W Calhoun St
812 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$780
1135 sqft
812 W Calhoun St - This four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE1828987)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 N. Albert
427 North Albert Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$480
MUST SEE 1-Bedroom Apartment with a great location! - This apartment is in great condition, and provides a very large living space! Call us today to set up a showing! (RLNE2614831)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 W Pierce St
530 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$800
1185 sqft
530 W Pierce St - This recently remodeled, five bedroom home is located across the lawn from Western Illinois University on W Pierce St. This home includes a spacious back deck, washer & dryer, and a full unfinished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 W Orchard St
522 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$720
522 W Orchard St Available 06/01/20 522 W Orchard St - This two bedroom home is located near Western Illinois University. This home offers two spacious bedrooms, washer & dryer and a nice back deck. Pets Are Welcome! (RLNE2242183)
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
801 W Calhoun St
801 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
870 sqft
801 W Calhoun St Available 06/01/20 801 W Calhoun St - This two bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
307 N Johnson St
307 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1185 sqft
307 N Johnson St Available 06/01/20 307 N Johnson St - WIU students have coined this our "Turf House". This house is located between downtown Macomb, Western Illinois University and Spoon River College making this the perfect location! (RLNE1828969)
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
113 N Normal St
113 North Normal Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$960
900 sqft
113 N Normal St Available 06/01/20 113 N Normal St - This three bedroom house full of character located 3 blocks from Western Illinois University offers a fenced in back yard, washer/dryer, back deck, and detached garage. (RLNE1829122)
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
524 N. Johnson
524 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,260
Updated 4-Bedroom house. - This house is between campus and downtown Macomb. It includes 4 great size bedrooms and a newly remodeled kitchen! The house also includes 2 side by side NEW full bathrooms. This home will go fast!!! (RLNE1854853)