Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 N Charles St
730 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This is a very spacious 5 bedroom house features an open design plan so that each person has plenty of room. There are seperate dining and living areas, a large deck, and off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 N. Sherman Ave.
118 North Sherman Avenue, Macomb, IL
Studio
$1,300
118 N. Sherman Ave. - 118 N. Sherman Ave. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4696185)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
527 N. Lafayette
527 North Lafayette Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large Beautiful 4-Bedroom House. - This home has a new kitchen and laundry room that leads to the backyard. This house has a very large living space and includes a bonus room on the second floor. Large bedrooms and new carpet!! (RLNE2614930)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
433 N. Johnson #1
433 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
433 N. Johnson #1 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2614898)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 N. Albert
427 North Albert Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$480
427 N. Albert Available 07/01/20 MUST SEE 1-Bedroom Apartment with a great location! - This apartment is in great condition, and provides a very large living space! Call us today to set up a showing! (RLNE2614831)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
432 W. Calhoun
432 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
432 W. Calhoun Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom on Calhoun! - We just remodeled the living room, bathroom on main floor, and bathroom upstairs! This completely changed the house and looks amazing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 W. Orchard
427 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom on Orchard! - Just a couple of blocks away from campus! This is a very cozy 3 bedroom house with a nice large living room and dining room. The 3 rooms are about equal in size. Offers a great big back yard also! (RLNE2427211)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 1/2 N. Randolph
405 1/2 N Randolph St, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
2 bedroom apartment. - 2 bedroom apartment right next to the City Center Bus Station. Includes a large shared back yard & a brand new kitchen with a stackable washer & dryer & a large pantry. (RLNE2614877)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 E. Jefferson
1021 East Jefferson Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1021 E. Jefferson Available 09/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom on E. Jefferson! - This cozy 2 bedroom house is a great residential on the east side of town. It offers A/C, 1 car garage, and a big back yard! It has a recently remodeled bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 W. Carroll
809 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
809 W. Carroll Available 10/01/20 This Place is the Real Deal! - Here we have the total package! This house offers a great living area and 4 awesome bedrooms. It also a very nice front and back deck! Located in a very nice neighborhood as well.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 Chandler Blvd
154 Chandler Boulevard, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
4 Bedroom on Chandler Boulevard! - Large living room. Full sized kitchen with washer/dryer . All 4 bedrooms are equivalent in size and the 2 bathrooms are the same also.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
446 W. Pierce St
446 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
990 sqft
446 W Pierce St - This three bedroom home is located less than 1 block from Western Illinois University. This home includes washer and dryer, both front and back deck, and free off street parking. (RLNE2619749)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 W. Calhoun
318 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 Bedroom House on Calhoun! - (RLNE2242477)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 W. Calhoun
314 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
314 W. Calhoun Available 07/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom on Calhoun! - This is a great 2 bedroom with new windows, kitchen, bathroom, and siding. Also offers A/C and washer/dryer! Give us a call at 309-836-6300 to schedule a time to come check it out.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 N. Lafayette #2
521 North Lafayette Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony over looking Lafayette Street. Located near the downtown square, City Centre, & Amtrak station. (RLNE1854791)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Chandler
418 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
You'll be sorry if you don't snag this 3 Bedroom DEAL! - This darling house has been recently renovated and remodeled. Fresh paint, full bathroom, and full kitchen remodel giving this house some serious modern flair.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
337 W. Adams Front
337 West Adams Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 Bedroom Apartment on Adams St! - This is a great apartment conveniently located on west Adams street. Has a new look with this awesome paint job. This layout offers 2 large bedrooms, efficient utilities and is within walking distance to campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 N. Johnson
533 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
4 bedroom with large yard - (RLNE2503103)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1115 E. Jefferson
1115 East Jefferson Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1115 E. Jefferson Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom! - This affordable 2 bedroom house offers a newly remodeled bathroom and bedroom. It has a great layout and a unique arched walkway into the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 N. Johnson #2
425 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
425 N. Johnson #2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious studio apartment. - (RLNE1854656)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
727 W Calhoun St
727 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1220 sqft
727 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE2619906)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 W. Carroll #2
606 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
4 Bedroom Apartment! - This affordable 4 bedroom apartment is located in a secluded area on W. Carroll St. Very spacious apartment! You will be surprised with the size of this place. (RLNE2426790)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
323 N. Ward
323 North Ward Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
323 N. Ward Available 08/01/20 LARGE 1 Bedroom on N. Ward! - This is LARGE 1 bedroom house located on N. Ward is an awesome place! It offers a huge living room with a small sunroom/office area. Also offers a dining room coming off of the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
707 W. Calhoun
707 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
707 W. Calhoun Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom House with updated kitchen & bathroom. - This house is recently renovated with a great layout! Offers a nice living area once you walk in the front door.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Macomb?
The average rent price for Macomb rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
What cities do people live in to commute to Macomb?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Macomb from include Quincy.

