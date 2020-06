Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

1147 E. Carroll Available 09/01/21 Spacious 2 Bedroom House! - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom home. Has a big living room right off the large kitchen. Has a decent sized laundry room if you walk in through the back door. Upstairs has large open room. This house is very spacious, you don't want to miss out on this place!



(RLNE1854790)