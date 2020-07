Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

104 N Prairie Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom house - great location! Also great location and layout for an office! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house will be available soon. This home has a great and unique floorplan. A huge living room is the center of the house. There are 3 large bedrooms on the outer edge of the home, a full kitchen and bathroom that are perfect for a family. Would also make a great waiting area, or community office space. This home features off street parking behind the house. All appliances are included in this home - even washer and dryer! Call us at 309-837-4191 to set up a showing!



(RLNE2974975)