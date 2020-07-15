Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Loves Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loves Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Loves Park

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3133 Arline Avenue
3133 Arline Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully remodeled single family home with 2 bedrooms one bath.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 13
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139045 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139045 Property Id 139045 (RLNE5866017)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Road
1634 N JONATHAN AVE
1634 Jonathan Ave, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of: 1.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Terrrace
809 Lincoln Avenue
809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Church School
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ethnic Village
805 Cunningham - 1
805 Cunningham St, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2202 Farris Ct
2202 Farris Court, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1460 sqft
3 bedroom home on cul de sac - Trilevel home with 3 bedrooms. hardwood floors, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and movable island. kitchen, open floor plan and large yard. Extra toilet in basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Loves Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loves Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

