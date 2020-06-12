Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Highland Meadows is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, community room, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Lanark Food Center, Becks Baked Beauties, and The Crooked Roof, 3 minutes from Eatland High School, and 30 minutes from Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and Shopko.

Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Highland Meadows home.



(RLNE3278790)