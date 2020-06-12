All apartments in Lanark
Lanark, IL
Highland Meadows
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

Highland Meadows

101 Circle Dr · (815) 857-4911
Location

101 Circle Dr, Lanark, IL 61046

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$455

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Highland Meadows is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, community room, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Lanark Food Center, Becks Baked Beauties, and The Crooked Roof, 3 minutes from Eatland High School, and 30 minutes from Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and Shopko.
Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Highland Meadows home.

(RLNE3278790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Meadows have any available units?
Highland Meadows has a unit available for $455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Highland Meadows have?
Some of Highland Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Meadows isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Highland Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Highland Meadows does offer parking.
Does Highland Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Meadows have a pool?
No, Highland Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Highland Meadows have accessible units?
No, Highland Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Meadows has units with air conditioning.
