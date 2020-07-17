All apartments in Jo Daviess County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8528 N Broadway St

8528 North Broadway Road · (816) 786-5117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8528 North Broadway Road, Jo Daviess County, IL 61001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1430 · Avail. now

$1,430

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 Bed! Heat included. Close to EL - Property Id: 313601

Large 1 bedroom apartment with heat and water included. Features hardwood floors, good closet space, full dining room, kitchen with pantry, and ceramic bath and shower. Laundry on site. Controlled entries with intercom. New thermopane windows and newly upgraded rear stairs.Amazing location! Conveniently located near multiple bus routes and just a short walk to the Addison red line. Close proximity to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. 3 blocks to Belmont Harbor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8528-n-broadway-st-chicago-il/313601
Property Id 313601

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 N Broadway St have any available units?
8528 N Broadway St has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8528 N Broadway St have?
Some of 8528 N Broadway St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 N Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
8528 N Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 N Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 8528 N Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jo Daviess County.
Does 8528 N Broadway St offer parking?
No, 8528 N Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 8528 N Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 N Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 N Broadway St have a pool?
No, 8528 N Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 8528 N Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 8528 N Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 N Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 N Broadway St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8528 N Broadway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8528 N Broadway St does not have units with air conditioning.
