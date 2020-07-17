8528 N Broadway St

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bed! Heat included. Close to EL - Property Id: 313601



Large 1 bedroom apartment with heat and water included. Features hardwood floors, good closet space, full dining room, kitchen with pantry, and ceramic bath and shower. Laundry on site. Controlled entries with intercom. New thermopane windows and newly upgraded rear stairs.Amazing location! Conveniently located near multiple bus routes and just a short walk to the Addison red line. Close proximity to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. 3 blocks to Belmont Harbor.

No Pets Allowed



