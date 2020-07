Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed all utils included recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom apt complete remodel all utilities included Chillicothe

Nice apartment Fridge and Stove included. All utilities included in your monthly rent price. Washer and dryer in apartment building. New floor, new appliances, new bathroom new everything. Will consider well house broken cats for an extra $250 per cat security deposit. The rent is $650 and the security deposit is $650. Contact us today!