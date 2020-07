Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This absolutely gorgeous three bedroom two bath townhouse is everything you need and it's move in ready! Fenced in yard, front loading washer and dryer included in rent, attached one car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances just to name a few of the features. If you'd like to schedule a time for showing please call or text 217-483-9900 for more information.