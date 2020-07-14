Amenities

107 Gribble Dr. Available 08/01/20 Very well-kept 3 Bedroom for rent in Carrier Mills! Available 8/1/20. - Take a look at this antiquated and very cute home in Carrier Mills. This house is 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, and has a nice backyard with plenty of space for pets, or a nice area for the kids to play! It's been very well maintained over the years, with very unique paneling throughout the home. With 2 sheds, and a huge garage, this unit has all the storage space you need! Each potential tenant is required to fill out a $40 application. Pets are allowed if approved by the owner.

$1,095/month + $1,000 Security Deposit.



Give us a call today at (618) 457-8200 to schedule your viewing!



