Waverly, IA
1401 5th Ave NW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1401 5th Ave NW

1401 5th Avenue Northwest · (319) 486-8223
Location

1401 5th Avenue Northwest, Waverly, IA 50677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 5th Ave NW · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE! - This beautiful three bedroom, two bath ranch home is perfect for a family or students alike! Inside, this rental you will feel like you are at home. Recently the kitchen was updated with new cabinets, counters, floor coverings, and light fixtures. The large living room has new updated wood flooring along with two bedrooms on the main floor with ample closet space, downstairs hosts one more bedroom, large laundry room with extra storage space, and the second bathroom which also has a shower/tub combo. This home also feature a fenced in yard, and large deck which offers plenty of space for lounging; there's a detached two-stall garage. Plus, campus is just a couple minutes away!

To reserve your next home, or if you'd like to come check it out for yourself, give us a call at 319-486-8223, or visit www.edgerpm.com for our other offers! Thanks for looking!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 5th Ave NW have any available units?
1401 5th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 5th Ave NW have?
Some of 1401 5th Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 5th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1401 5th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 5th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1401 5th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waverly.
Does 1401 5th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1401 5th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 1401 5th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 5th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 5th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1401 5th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1401 5th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1401 5th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 5th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 5th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 5th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 5th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
