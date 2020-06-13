Apartment List
/
IA
/
waterloo
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waterloo, IA

Finding an apartment in Waterloo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 Wallgate Ave.
1201 Wallgate Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
1201 Wallgate Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom home for rent - Rent:$925.00 Deposit:$925.00 Nice home in Waterloo in a great location on the corner of Wallgate and Janney.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Unity
1 Unit Available
632 Cottage St
632 Cottage Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1344 sqft
FOR RENT- 632 Cottage *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom home has a large partially fenced in yard, and has just recently gotten a fresh coat of paint throughout and had the front screened in porch fixed up! Pets ok with additional application and one time

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
114 1/2 Allen
114 1/2 Allen St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 - 114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
537 Reed
537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
704 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Stall Detached garage off alley Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 W. 6th St
908 West 6th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1246 sqft
FOR RENT- 908 W 6th St *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom one bathroom home has been recently redone with all new paint and flooring and is conveniently located near laundry facilities and Dollar General and the main bus line in town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
418 Cutler
418 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
669 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Large Dining/Living Room with Large Windows. Stove and Refrigerator Furnished in kitchen with lots of storage cupboards Washer Dryer Hookups in unfinished basement.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Dearborn
313 Dearborn Ave, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$400
780 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex located at 313 Dearborn Waterloo, IA - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex New flooring Stove and Refrigerator Furnished Tenant pays all utilities Shower is located in the basement of this property Single Stall Detached Garage Rent

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gates Park
1 Unit Available
2747 E 4th St
2747 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2747 E 4th St Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th in Waterloo. Located across from Gates Park! Detached double stall garage with private backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Home Park Boulevard
209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1833 Forest
1833 Forest Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located at 1822 Forrest Ave Waterloo, IA - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home at 1822 Forrest Ave in Waterloo, IA Hardwood Floors, in Living Room, and both main floor bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
606 Lafayette - 301
606 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Not Furnished as shown in pictures** Third floor loft unit with great windows. Polished cement floor and a large open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
606 Sycamore St - B
606 Sycamore St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$900
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Maples
1 Unit Available
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
932 West 3rd Street
932 W 3rd St, Waterloo, IA
4 Bedrooms
$675
3520 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the second level. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking is available next to the building.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
532 1/2 Western Ave
532 1/2 Western Ave, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$450
773 sqft
FOR RENT- 532 1/2 Western Duplex- CAT OK - This centrally located upstairs duplex unit is practically across the street from Irving school and is within walking distance of many amenities including most of the downtown area.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
522 Baltimore St.
522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
723 Denver
723 Denver Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath house - Completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house at 723 Denver in Waterloo. Recent updates include windows, paint and flooring throughout. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal.

1 of 11

Last updated May 13 at 11:54am
1 Unit Available
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue
1631 East Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
880 sqft
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue Available 06/01/19 Great Location, Great Schools - Three bedroom ranch has all your needs on one floor.
Results within 1 mile of Waterloo

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
250 State Street - 403
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet and sunny 1 bed / 1 bath loft with incredible 15-foot vaulted ceilings on the top floor of this brand new four-story multifamily property downtown Cedar Falls.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 206
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waterloo, IA

Finding an apartment in Waterloo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

