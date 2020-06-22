All apartments in Sioux City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1418 25th Street

1418 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1418 25th Street, Sioux City, IA 51104

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR, 1 bath house for rent - 2 BR house, 1 bath house with central air. $600 per month, $600 security deposit, $250 pet deposit.

See our website: www.naiunited.com/property-management to check availability before calling or emailing. Insurance is required on all our properties. No smoking in all our properties. Online rent payments available upon request! Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Rent: $600
Deposit: $600
Application fee: $20 online
NO SMOKING in the home. Tenant or Renter's INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.
Online rent payments available upon request.

(RLNE2660470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

