1418 25th Street

Amenities
2 BR, 1 bath house for rent - 2 BR house, 1 bath house with central air. $600 per month, $600 security deposit, $250 pet deposit.
See our website: www.naiunited.com/property-management to check availability before calling or emailing. Insurance is required on all our properties. No smoking in all our properties. Online rent payments available upon request! Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.
Rent: $600
Deposit: $600
Application fee: $20 online
NO SMOKING in the home. Tenant or Renter's INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.
Online rent payments available upon request.
(RLNE2660470)