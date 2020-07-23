/
/
woodbury county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:31 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Woodbury County, IA📍
2 Units Available
Indian Hills
Glen Oaks by Broadmoor
3800 Glen Oaks Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
915 sqft
Located in the heart of Sioux City, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor flaunts an array of restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more nearby.
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
Barrington Park by Broadmoor
3634 Glen Oaks Boulevard, Sioux City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1168 sqft
Located just minutes from the Sioux City Country Club and golf course, Barrington Park by Broadmoor is more peace-and-quiet than hustle-and-bustle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Woodbury County area include Briar Cliff University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sioux City, and Blair have apartments for rent.