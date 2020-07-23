Apartment List
/
IA
/
woodbury county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:31 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Woodbury County, IA

📍
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Indian Hills
Glen Oaks by Broadmoor
3800 Glen Oaks Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
915 sqft
Located in the heart of Sioux City, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor flaunts an array of restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
Barrington Park by Broadmoor
3634 Glen Oaks Boulevard, Sioux City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1168 sqft
Located just minutes from the Sioux City Country Club and golf course, Barrington Park by Broadmoor is more peace-and-quiet than hustle-and-bustle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woodbury County?
Apartment Rentals in Woodbury County start at $800/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodbury County?
Some of the colleges located in the Woodbury County area include Briar Cliff University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Woodbury County have apartments for rent?
Sioux City, and Blair have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sioux City, IA
Blair, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Briar Cliff University